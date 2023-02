Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Feb. 22

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night, 6-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Victoria’s Birthday Karaoke Bash, 8-11:55 p.m.

Old Pal

Mary-Charlotte Young, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Commerce Hall

Shufflehawks, 7 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

DJ and Karaoke Contest, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Soccer: Cedar Park at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Girls at Cedar Park, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Old Pal

Mike Bova’s Pleasure Seekers, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Danny Ray Harris Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 25

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The Fossils, 8-11:50 p.m.

Old Pal

Julie Nolan Band, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Two Wishes Ranch

Fur Ball Gala, 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Last Chance Tavern

Open Mic and Jam, 1-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Alma Russ & Bryson Evans H1, 12-2 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Commerce Hall

Two Step Tuesdays with Jenny & the Cornponies, 7 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Evenings with a Songwriter: Judy Painter, 7 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Soccer: LHS Boys at Leander Rouse, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Soccer: Leander Rouse at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night, 6-11 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.