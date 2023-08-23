Honoring DJ Share:







During Prairie Lea’s volleyball game at Luling last week, coaches from both schools wore T-shirts honoring the late DJ Cubit, who died in a car accident on July 24 before what would have been his junior year at PLHS. Cubit also attended Luling as a seventh grader. Pictured are (from left) Prairie Lea Assistant Coach Michael Ivarra, Luling Assistant Coach Colby Chamness, Prairie Lea Head Coach Brittany Mager, Luling Assistant Coach Sunni Weaver, and Luling Head Coach Peyton Sulak. Luling won the varsity match, 3-1. Courtesy photo