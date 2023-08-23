Courthouse Nights rocks out 2023 season Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Calling the Heartbyrne concert for the season finale of Courthouse Nights “the best one we’ve ever had,” Rachel Lingvai of Rach & Rhodes Presents is excited to get started on the 2024 lineup.

And to top off the “insanely exciting” season for Lingvai, she was notified this week that she has received a grant from the City of Austin to help bring culture to the city and its outlying towns.

“It’s the first grant I’ve ever written and I had kind of forgotten about it, then I get notified we were one of the recipients,” said Lingvai.

The 2023 season was shortened to five months, one Courthouse Nights concert per month from April to August.

“We will do five again,” Lingvai said. “I really like April to August. Once the sun goes down, everybody’s OK, but setting up and stuff we might have a misting tent. This was insanely excellent this year.

“As long as the city and county allow us to, we plan on doing it again next year. We will get all of our permits and tie down the dates by the end of the year.”

The Talking Heads tribute band Heartbyrne played before a packed audience, many dancing from beginning to end.