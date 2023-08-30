First Friday has loaded schedule Share:







First Friday’s September event will be on Sept. 1 with businesses participating in the Lockhart Downtown Business Association’s monthly flair from 5-8 p.m.

Some businesses will include special events with different hours.

The Lockhart Post Gallery has partnered with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) College of Liberal and Fine Arts and Assistant Professor of Art Juan de Dios Mora to present “Emerge,” a juried exhibition of artwork by UTSA Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Candidates. This exhibition will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work to the public, build their CV, and give them experience working with a local gallery. The show will begin Friday from 5-8 p.m. and during regular September hours.

Commerce Gallery will have an Open House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a Meet the Artists (Jacob Lovett, Molly Brocklehurst, and Ralph Fulton) from 5-8 p.m.

Lone Star Workshop has a new show opening Friday from 6-9 p.m. called “Texas, Our Texas.” There will be selected works by various Texas artists.

Special events planned for First Friday include:

Barbs B Q will host Lana Del Ray Night with donation-based chopped beef sandos, drinks, and dancing from 6-9 p.m.

Best Little Wine & Books will host Bring Your Own Pipe Night cigar and pipe popup with El Leon Cigar Co. and will be open until 10 p.m.

Golden Hour will have complimentary craft cocktails.

The Culinary Room will have free cucumber tea sandwiches and locally made chèvre, as well as featured craft ice cream samples and a cheesecake brownie.

Good Things Grocery will host a Build Your Own Cheese Board, with beer and wine specials.

Fiddler’s Green will have complimentary refreshments until 8 p.m.

The Dogslanding House of Cedar Creek will have a couple of dogs up for adoption or foster care at Mr. Brown’s Pet Stop from 5-7 p.m. at its 115 Commerce St. Ste. 101 location. All the Bubbles Pet Salon & Spa will be doing nail trims there on a first-come, first-serve basis. Austin Eastciders will provide free Eastciders Rose while supplies last.

Other live music venues include:

Good Things Grocery – Creekbed Carter and Jammy Violet, begins at 7 p.m.

Lilly’s Bar & Grill — Wyldewood Road Band from 7-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft — Die Hard Cynic from 9-11 p.m.

Old Pal Texas Tavern — Gabor Nicholson from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL – Sherita Perez, 8-10 p.m.