Lilly’s Children’s Christmas Party set for Sunday

Lilly’s 60th annual Children’s Christmas Party will be Sunday, Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at Lockhart Lions Club (220 Bufkin Lane).

Santa will be there handing out gifts. There will be cakes, cookies, punch, hot chocolate, fruit, good bags, door prizes, and raffle prizes.

All Caldwell County children 12-and-under will receive a gift from Santa.

For more information, call Lydia Serna at 512-665-5669.

Lilly’s Bar & Grill will also be hosting a Christmas dinner on Christmas Day from noon to 3 p.m. at 109 W. Walnut St. The community and all First Responders are asked to join Lilly’s for the dinner.