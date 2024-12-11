New owner excited about Little Trouble and Charlotte’s Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

With a long line of working in the service industry, managing bars and restaurants for others, Jayden Williams felt like the time was right to take a chance on running her own business.

Williams and her husband Granger are the new owners of Little Trouble, the restaurant downstairs on North Main Street in Lockhart, as well as upstairs at Charlotte’s – formerly The Eldorado. Charlotte is the Williams’ 6-year-old daughter.

“I’m keeping Little Trouble because I like the name, the signage, and the branding,” Jayden said. “Taking over down here, we kind of had to hit the ground running. It’s been insane.”

Originally from Austin, Jayden and Granger spent the last 6 years in New Braunfels, moving soon after Charlotte was born. Jayden had also worked in the service industry at Austin for 6 years, and the last several years she had managed the Texas Bistro in New Braunfels.

“That was the favorite job I ever had,” Jayden said. “I learned everything from the owner there. He was like a mentor to me. He helped me out through the process of buying Little Trouble and gave me good advice, made me the kind of owner I want to be. Be good to my people.”

Granger had been at many places, too, including as the bartender at the Oyster Bar in New Braunfels.

“Kind of our vision for Little Trouble is being the kind of owners that are also operators,” Jayden said. “It’s going to be either me or Granger here every day that we’re open. I’m lucky that I have that. He’s an awesome bartender.”

Bob Garza and John Peyton, the best men at the Williams’ wedding, saw that the Williams’ were venturing into their own restaurant business in Lockhart, then promptly quit their jobs and came aboard. Garza will be the head chef at Little Trouble. The Williams’ met Leo Gomez after moving here. The Austin transplant will be the head chef at Charlotte’s. Peyton is a bartender.

The mix of all of the backgrounds and their specialties make for a culinary wonderland of sorts.

“It’s been kind of a labor of love from everybody working here,” Jayden said. “We all took a chance together.”

The first day of operation was Friday, Oct. 4 for the Williams’, who had just four employees, counting themselves, and unsure of what to expect.

“We were so busy,” Jayden said. “It was slammed. I went to every single table and said thank you for your patience. Please come back.”

Many of the Williams’ former New Braunfels customers have visited their new surroundings, but Jayden said she has made many new friends with the new Lockhart base.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I didn’t expect how kind everybody is,” Jayden said. “I keep saying I’m really lucky. This is my dream. I’m young. This is something I was always waiting to do because I ran so many other people’s bars and restaurants. I feel like this is something I’ve been preparing for, something I know how to do, and something I’m good at. I’ve just been waiting to have my own spot and it kind of happened to me.

“I had to just give up everything and go for it. It’s gonna work. We’re here to stay. We moved our whole lives here, and our 6-year-old daughter and took a chance.”

Jayden hopes to make fine dining affordable for those enjoying a night out in Lockhart. Also, everything at both restaurants will be made from scratch, even the sauce used on the entrees.

“We’ll keep the speakeasy feel, but make it approachable to everybody” Jayden said. “We hit every corner here. We’ve got appetizers, we’ve got salads, chicken sandwiches, steak sliders, some steaks, some really good salmon, and some really good pasta.”

There will be daily specials, as Jayden hopes to keep the chefs creative. There are dinner specials as well as appetizer specials.

During last week’s First Friday, the special was steak and shrimp with a Cajun cream sauce, roasted asparagus, and mashed potatoes.

As for the drink specials, Jayden said following her final shift at New Braunfels, she made the cocktail menu in the middle of the night because, well, she had to. It included her favorites she had made over the years as well as some from her husband.

Charlotte’s will be brunch only for a while. Already, weddings, birthdays, business and Christmas parties have been scheduled there. Gomez will have items including Southwest Eggs Benedict with Chorizo Hollandaise, a Captain Crunch Waffle, fried chicken with a bacon/bourbon marmalade, and more.

There will be a variety of mimosa carafes, and a full line of expresso lattes.

Charlotte’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Little Trouble’s hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight.

A staff of 11 is kept hopping at both venues.

Also, a live jazz piano artist is scheduled to appear from 6-10 p.m. each Sunday at Little Trouble.

For the menus and libations, visit littletroublelockhart.com/menus.

“I’ve got all this space with all of this potential,” Jayden said. “I’m overwhelmed with ideas. I’m really excited about it. I’m gonna make upstairs feel more cozy, maybe add a bunch of plants. I might even do some vinyl days where we play records all day.

“I like the small-town feel. It feels like it’s where I’m supposed to be. It reminds me of really, really old Austin. It’s not. It’s still a tiny town. Everybody is so friendly and welcoming. I love all the local business owners. They’ve been so kind and all have that attitude ‘we’re all here to help each other.’ No one is anyone’s competition. We’re all in this together.”

Jayden has something special planned for New Year’s Eve on a first-come, first-serve basis. Both Little Trouble and Charlotte’s will have an 80’s prom-themed party and will be serving steak and lobster with cocktail specials, champagne toasts for all, and a contest for a prom queen and king. Both floors will be open. And there will be a ball drop outside on Main Street as 2025 rolls in.

“Buy dinner, or don’t,” Jayden said. “Have a drink, or don’t. Do whatever you want. It’s just gonna be a good time.”