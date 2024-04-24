Gunfire issue to be revisited Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Near the end of Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners, a discussion was held regarding celebratory and unauthorized gunfire in the county, particularly with problems in Precinct 4.

Commissioner Daryl Thomas of Precinct 4 said the issue of gunfire has been brought up “time and time again.”

“It is a deadly public safety issue, especially around the 4th of July and at Christmas.” Thomas said.

Thomas noted deaths in Hays and Bastrop counties, adding, “What we have discovered is what goes up must come down.”

The last ordinance passed regarding gunfire in the county was in 2018, but the issue will be revisited at a future meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners.

Thomas asked the court to develop a more comprehensive plan.

County Judge Hoppy Haden said more Public Service Announcements and public outreach would be helpful. He also said he would not be opposed to having a 10-acre shooting limit around platted subdivisions, but he wanted to see a plan on how such a plan would be enforced.

In other business:

Jose Anthony Castillo was introduced as the new licensed code enforcement member of the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

The burn ban remains off in Caldwell County, as Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel noted there was a significant amount of rain in the forecast for the next two weeks.

Rangel asked individuals to burn while they could, but still asked them to notify the sheriff’s office of their burn plans.

The sale of retail fireworks in Caldwell County was approved May 22-27 for the Memorial Day celebration.

Sally Daniel was reappointed, and Stephanie Carter was appointed to the Caldwell County Community Services Foundation Board.

A pair of proclamations were read. One designated April 28-May 5 as Caldwell-Travis Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Stewardship Week, while the other designated May 6-10 as Air Quality Awareness Week.