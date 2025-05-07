Community Calendar Share:







Gig’Em & Hook’Em Golf Classic

The 15th Annual Gig’Em & Hook’Em Golf Classic tees off Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 8:30am at the Lockhart State Park Golf Course. Registration for the 4-Man Scramble tournament at $85 per golfer begins at 7:30am. To pre-register contact Lisa Robinson at lnrobinson80@att.net or Lucy Knight at lucyknight6402@gmail.com

Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County

(RNGCC) Health Expo

Saturday, May 10, 2025, 10:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, 200 S. Blanco St., Lockhart, TX. Just in time for Mother’s Day. Come out, celebrate your mom, and enter her name for Mother of the Year. Be on the lookout in upcoming weeks for the nomination criteria that places your mother in 1st place, 2nd place or 3rd place to win a monetary gift, as well as, other gifts and giveaways.

Caldwell County Retired Teachers to Meet

The Caldwell County Retired Teachers’ scholarship luncheon will be held at Smitty’s BBQ on Wednesday, May 14. Members and guests should arrive at 11 AM for lunch and the meeting will begin at 11:45. CCRTA congratulates recipients Jaden Kimball and Brielle Dziadik-Willingham!

The Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Book Sale will be held on Friday, May 16 from 12-5pm, Saturday, May 17 from 9am- 2 pm with a close-out sale on Monday, May 19 from 9am-1:30pm in the historic Clark building of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 S. Main. All proceeds benefit the library and library programs. Call the library at 512-398-3223 for more information.

Staples UMC Celebrates a Century of Faith and Fellowship

Faith, Fellowship, Food Family Fun, May 18, 11:30-3:00, 9760 FM 621, Staples TX. In 2025, Staples United Methodist Church in eastern Guadalupe County marks the 100th anniversary of its founding. The church sits on 9760 FM 621, Staples TX. UMC’s history mirrors that of the town itself. Early congregations met in nearby Cottonwood, 1875, and Pleasant Ridge, 1880, before the building the first church on Main Street in 1901. By the 1920s the tiny frame church was too small, so trustees under Rev. A. Guyon commissioned the handsome brick sanctuary that still stands today. One longtime member put it simply: “Staples UMC is like family- we take care of each other.”

The Irving Club to Meet

The Irving Club will meet on May 20, 2025, for its Salad and Dessert Luncheon. 112 N. Main Street, Lockhart, TX. Members are asked to bring a salad or dessert for the luncheon. The Irving Club meets every third Tuesday from September through May and membership dues are $20 payable at the May meeting. Regular Irving Club meetings and programs begin at 2:30 pm following a social gathering with refreshments from 2-2:30 pm.

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

Preschool Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.