February 17, 1958-April 28, 2025

Jimmy Gonzales, age 67, of Austin, Texas passed away Monday, April 28, 2025 at his home. Born Feb. 17, 1958, to Frances L. (Perez) Gonzales and Enrique Gonzales, Jimmy’s cremains will be interred at Cementerio Navarro Historico (Navarro Cemetery) in Lockhart, Texas, alongside his mother. Memorial service details are pending.