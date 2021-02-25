Thanks to donations Prairie Lea School still providing meals during closure Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Prairie Lea School, which holds all grades pk-12, had seven broken pipes from last week’s brutal winter storm. The school was unable to have in-person learning for their 240 students this week while repairs were being made.

Many of the students reply on the school for breakfast and lunch. Without the school open, Nova Vela worries students would go hungry.

She reached out to her church Abundant Life in Lockhart who accepted the challenge of getting food to those in need. The church has provided sack lunches for the students every day this week.

On Monday Feb. 22 the Austin Central Food Bank contacted the church, asking to partner and provide 100 boxes meals for the community. The boxes contain food for 21 days and include spaghetti, bag of beans, bag of rice, can goods, bottle of apple juice and other miscellaneous items. In addition, the families are receiving three gallons of milk, a bags of halos oranges, apple slices, and a case of water which was donated by the City of Luling.

“This has been an amazing and humbling experience for our families,” Vela said in an email to LPR. “The town is small and has little resources.”

Prairie Lea School is expected to reopen on Monday March 1.