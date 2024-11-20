Lions’ Capetillo wins honor at Austin golf meet Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Lions golf teams recently competed at the Don Beaver and Joy Riley Tournaments at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.

On Nov. 6, the LHS girls hit the course. Anissa and Marisal Capetillo represented Lockhart. Anissa shot 97, finishing in the top 20. Anissa also won the “Closest to the Pin.” Marisal finished the day with a 121.

On Nov. 7, The Lockhart boys took to the course. Chris Collins led Lockhart’s scoring, shooting 78, he finished in the top 20. Andres Osuna posted an 83, Jayse Contreras shot 98, and Sam Massaro finished with 115.

Lockhart’s next tournament will be Dec. 2 at the Hyatt Lost Pines Golf Course outside of Bastrop.