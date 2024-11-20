Lockhart takes 2 of 3 at Bastrop Share:







Lockhart High School basketball teams hit the road on Saturday, Nov. 16, for a triple-header against Bastrop High School. The Lions showcased their resilience and skill across all levels, with Varsity and Freshman teams securing wins and JV battling hard despite a tough loss.

Varsity Lions dominate Bastrop, 72-42

The Varsity Lions made a statement, using a relentless defensive effort to force turnovers and dictate the pace of the game. LHS Head Coach Collin Hart praised the team’s intensity and focus.

“We’ve been playing extremely hard on defense to create more possessions and speed up the game,” LHS Head Coach Collin Hart said. “It’s all about taking it one game at a time and using each opportunity to get better as we prepare for district play.”

Senior Dareon Loggins poured in 30 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and had 2 assists for Lockhart.

Senior DJ Anthony had 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, while junior Jay Villalobos had 11 points, 6 steals, and 5 assists, and senior Jordan Ortiz had 10 points .

Freshman claim

close victory

In a tightly contested battle, the Freshman Lions (3-0) squad held their composure down the stretch to secure a hard-fought victory, 54-48. Their teamwork and hustle set the tone for a promising season ahead.

LHS JV falls in

tough matchup

Despite a strong effort, the Lockhart JV (2-1) team faced a challenging opponent and came up short, 54-34. The group showed flashes of potential and will undoubtedly bounce back in upcoming games.

Lions dominate Long Creek in New Braunfels showdown

The Lions’ teams delivered an impressive sweep over the Long Creek Dragons in an exciting series of games on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Varsity team came out on top with an 88-58 victory, while the JV and Freshman squads posted solid wins, with scores of 49-37 and 51-29, respectively.

Despite the excitement surrounding Long Creek’s first home game, the Lions quickly took control, particularly in a dominant third quarter. Lockhart’s defense was stifling, forcing numerous turnovers and scoring nearly 40 points off those mistakes.

The team also shot an impressive 59.3 percent from the 2-point line, showcasing their offensive efficiency.

Standout players included Dareon Loggins, a senior, who led with 24 points. He also had 2 assists and 2 steals. Junior Jay Villalobos had 22 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Junior DJ Anthony and senior Jordan Ortiz also contributed significantly, adding 10 and 9 points, respectively. Anthony also had 4 steals, Ortiz 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and senior Roman Moreno 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

“It was an all-around team effort, especially in the third quarter,” said Hart. “We made changes at half time and came out and executed them. Our players stayed aggressive, capitalizing on defensive stops and executing in transition and on offense.”