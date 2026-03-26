April Programs at Lockhart State Park
Join the staff at the Lockhart State Park for their many April programs they will be presenting. The park is located at 2012 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX.
Saturday, April, 4
Program:
Stories in the Stream Walk, 10am
Details: Go with the flow – literally – and take a peek at our creek.
Program:
Zumba with Natalie, 11am
Details: Ditch the workout, join the party. Class is $10 in addition to park entrance fees.
Saturday, April, 1
Program:
Mountain Biking for Beginners, 9:30am
Details: Join us for a biking adventure on park trails. Some equipment provided. Registration required.
Program:
Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10am
Details: Embark on a scavenger adventure – from vultures and insects to a scavenger-themed scavenger hunt – you won’t want to miss this fun hike.
Program:
Golfing with a Ranger, 1:30pm
Details: Hit the links with Ranger Steven. Registration required.
Program:
Sunprints & Sungazing, 2pm
Details: Join a park ranger for fun activities revolving around the sun.
Saturday, April, 15
Program:
Medicinal Plant Hike, 10am
Details: Discover how the forest can be your pharmacy.
Saturday, April, 18
Program:
Intro to Archery, 9am
Details: Learn how to shoot like Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen. Visitors must be at least 10 years old and sign a liability waiver to participate.
Program:
Bug-Eat-Bug Hike, 10am
Details: Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey; how they see and how they slay.
Program:
Ancient Dart Throwing, 1pm
Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl.
Program:
Feeders for the Birds, 3pm
Details: Let’s make bird feeders for our feathered friends.
Saturday, April, 21
Program:
Preschool in the Park: Insects, 10am
Details: Join us for some bug catching and crafts as we learn about insects.
Saturday, April, 25
Program:
Edible Plants Walk, 10am
Details: Join us to explore the wild treats of the woods in this fun hike.
Program:
Golf for Beginners 4, 1:30pm
Details: Join our golf instructor to hone your skills and knowledge of the game. Registration required.