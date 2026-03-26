April Programs at Lockhart State Park Share:







Join the staff at the Lockhart State Park for their many April programs they will be presenting. The park is located at 2012 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX.

Saturday, April, 4

Program:

Stories in the Stream Walk, 10am

Details: Go with the flow – literally – and take a peek at our creek.

Program:

Zumba with Natalie, 11am

Details: Ditch the workout, join the party. Class is $10 in addition to park entrance fees.

Saturday, April, 1

Program:

Mountain Biking for Beginners, 9:30am

Details: Join us for a biking adventure on park trails. Some equipment provided. Registration required.

Program:

Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10am

Details: Embark on a scavenger adventure – from vultures and insects to a scavenger-themed scavenger hunt – you won’t want to miss this fun hike.

Program:

Golfing with a Ranger, 1:30pm

Details: Hit the links with Ranger Steven. Registration required.

Program:

Sunprints & Sungazing, 2pm

Details: Join a park ranger for fun activities revolving around the sun.

Saturday, April, 15

Program:

Medicinal Plant Hike, 10am

Details: Discover how the forest can be your pharmacy.

Saturday, April, 18

Program:

Intro to Archery, 9am

Details: Learn how to shoot like Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen. Visitors must be at least 10 years old and sign a liability waiver to participate.

Program:

Bug-Eat-Bug Hike, 10am

Details: Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey; how they see and how they slay.

Program:

Ancient Dart Throwing, 1pm

Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl.

Program:

Feeders for the Birds, 3pm

Details: Let’s make bird feeders for our feathered friends.

Saturday, April, 21

Program:

Preschool in the Park: Insects, 10am

Details: Join us for some bug catching and crafts as we learn about insects.

Saturday, April, 25

Program:

Edible Plants Walk, 10am

Details: Join us to explore the wild treats of the woods in this fun hike.

Program:

Golf for Beginners 4, 1:30pm

Details: Join our golf instructor to hone your skills and knowledge of the game. Registration required.