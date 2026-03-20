Accusations unfounded in CCSO animal cruelty concern Share:







In Thursday’s March 19, 2026, edition of the Lockhart Post-Register (LPR), allegations stated in a paid advertisement brought concerns of animal cruelty against a Caldwell County Animal Control Officer and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The property owner claims that the officer came onto his property located at 305 Railroad Street in Maxwell, Texas to locate his employee, who also lives on the property. The officer was there on an animal related issue regarding a vicious dog they owned. The officer stated the dog had killed two cats which was in fact true. The dog owner had been served papers regarding this crime. Further allegations from the property owner stated the officer had the dog owner get the dog on a leash and the officer tied it up and shot it with the wife and children screaming and crying and left the animal in the driveway.

Another witness was stated as having confronted the officer asking why she had done what she did in this manner and was she just going to leave the animal like that. The officer was accused of saying “This is how we do it in Caldwell County” when asked why she shot the dog and why she left it in the driveway. The officer was stated as leaving with no further interaction with the family.

The LPR met with Sheriff Mike Lane on Friday, March 20, 2026, about the alleged incident. When asked when this occurred Lane stated Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Not last week as stated in the property owner’s ad. When asked if the body camera footage of the incident could be reviewed by LPR staff, Lane said his office wants to be completely transparent on this issue and allowed the footage to be viewed from beginning to end.

Upon reviewing the footage, LPR staff found several inconsistencies in the entire property owner’s statement. The officer did arrive to the scene and explained the situation. The order called for the removal of the dog and to be euthanized. The officer asked if the dog owner would like for her to take it away or to do it on site. The owner stated she would like for the animal to be euthanized on site so it could be buried on their property. The officer explained her protocol that she does not use a syringe to do this but rather a rifle, and the dog owner said she understood. The officer asked again if she wanted her to still proceed and the owner stated yes.

The officer can be heard apologizing for the situation and the owner stated she understood because the animal had become out of control. The officer asked the owner to locate the dog and after several minutes the animal was located. The owner took the animal to the location that they would bury it at and tied it up herself; not the officer as stated prior. The officer gave the owner several minutes with the animal before any further action was taken. Allegations claimed the officer tied it up and proceeded to euthanize the dog as the wife and children watched.

The officer asked if the owner wanted her to come and get her afterwards, and the dog owner said no I will hear it. The dog owner had left the scene and went to the residence to retrieve and surrender other animals that were on the property that she did not want to keep.

After the dog was euthanized, the officer went to the witness she had spoken to previously and explained what had happened. He said he was aware and according to the footage the witness stated “that It had needed to be done” for quite some time. He stated that they had received plenty of chances to fix this situation. Even being confronted by the property owner.

The officer returned her rifle to the truck and then returned to check on the deceased animal. The officer went to the residence and found the dog owner with 7 puppies for the officer to take to the animal shelter.

Throughout the entire footage there were no children seen or heard to be on the property or witnesses to this incident.