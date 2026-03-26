GCCHC to host 37th annual gala Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GCCHCC) is preparing to host its 37th Annual Gala, a signature event celebrating the achievements and growth of the local business community.

The gala is slated for Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Lockhart Evening Lions Club, located at 220 Bufkin Lane in Lockhart. The event is expected to draw business owners, community leaders, and civic representatives from across Caldwell County.

Attendees will enjoy a catered dinner, followed by an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions by local business and community leaders. The evening will also feature a silent auction benefiting Chamber initiatives, live entertainment, and networking opportunities designed to foster stronger connections within the region’s business community.

Organizers say the annual gala is not only a celebration of excellence but also a key fundraiser supporting the Chamber’s ongoing programs. Proceeds from the event help fund advocacy efforts, scholarships, and economic development initiatives that serve businesses and residents throughout Caldwell County.

Individual tickets are available and can be purchased by contacting GCCHCC board members or calling the Chamber office at (512) 398-9600.

The GCCHCC continues to emphasize its mission of strengthening and connecting the local business community, and leaders say the annual gala plays a vital role in

advancing that goal.