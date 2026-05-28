County opens Community and Evacuation Center Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The ribbon has officially been cut on a project years in the making for Caldwell County residents. The new Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center in Luling is now open, bringing with it a mix of emergency preparedness and community gathering space all under one roof.

The 45,000-square-foot facility, located at 2947 N. Magnolia Avenue, was built with a dual purpose in mind, serving as a safe shelter during disasters while also functioning as a modern event center for the public.

County leaders say the center can house up to 360 people during emergencies like hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, winter storms and floods. The project was funded primarily through grants administered by the Texas General Land Office and carried a price tag of about $22 million.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said the center fills a major need for the region, especially after the challenges residents faced during Hurricane Harvey.

“During Hurricane Harvey, residents of Caldwell County seeking shelter had few options,” Buckingham said.

“This evacuation center will provide safe haven for residents during future disaster events, increase regional resiliency, and provide opportunities to create a more vibrant community here in Caldwell County.”

The center sits on 20 acres with easy access to both U.S. 183 and Interstate 10. Inside, the building includes showers, restrooms, a warming kitchen and other accommodations designed to keep evacuees safe and comfortable during emergencies.

When it’s not serving as a shelter, the facility transforms into a large-scale event venue. Its main hall spans more than 20,000 square feet and can host over 600 guests for meetings, banquets, conferences and community events.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said the project gives residents both peace of mind and a new place to gather close to home. “We are proud to provide our community and region with not only a shelter during disasters and recovery efforts but also another clean, up-to-date event space with ample room right in their own backyard,” Haden said.

The building was designed with flexibility in mind and includes advanced audio-visual technology, high-speed internet access and customizable layouts to accommodate a wide range of events.

The county also announced that Phyllis Hillhouse will serve as the facility’s event and facility manager. Hillhouse previously worked for the City of Luling for more than a decade in parks, recreation and event management roles.

Officials and project partners praised the effort as a strong example of teamwork between local leaders, engineers, architects and construction crews.