Recognizing Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke in Texas’ extreme summer heat Share:







Heat stroke symptoms; high body temperature, sweat, perspire, headache, red skin, dehydration.

In Texas, where summer temperatures often soar past 100°F, recognizing both heat exhaustion and heat stroke is critical for staying safe. Heat exhaustion is the earlier, less severe stage, but it can quickly escalate if ignored.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea, and muscle cramps. The skin may feel cool and clammy, and a person might faint. Without prompt action, such as moving to shade, drinking water, and cooling down, heat exhaustion can progress into heat stroke.

Heat stroke is far more dangerous and occurs when the body temperature rises above 103°F. Warning signs include hot, dry skin, confusion, rapid pulse, and possible loss of consciousness. Unlike heat exhaustion, sweating may stop altogether.

Children, older adults, and those working outdoors in Central Texas are especially at risk. Immediate medical attention is essential for heat stroke.

Knowing the difference between these conditions, and acting quickly, can prevent serious injury or even death during the region’s extreme summer heat.