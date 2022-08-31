Local Entertainment lineup
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Best Little Wine & Books
Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel and Kevin Garinger, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Load Off Fanny’s
KaraOHKI, 6-10 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Volleyball: Sub-Varsity Tournament at Austin McCallum, TBD
Old Pal
HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Best Little Wine & Books
First Friday Pop-up with Pit Master Chuck of Barbs.b.q., also featuring Jill of Bogie & Squeaks Vintage, 6:30-9 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Tom Foolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Football: at Pflugerville Connally, 7:30 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Bat Walk, 8 p.m.
Old Pal
Dave Scherr Trio, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Pocket Park
DJ Island Time (Will Rhodes), 7-10 p.m.
The PEARL
The Patrons, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Kreuz Market
Gus Clark, 2-5 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Jenny, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Volleyball: Sub-Varsity Tournament at Austin McCallum, TBD
Lockhart State Park
Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Old Pal
Richard Watson, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Kreuz Market
George Ensle, 12-3 p.m.
The PEARL
TBD, 3-5 p.m.
Wild Bunch Brewery (Red Rock)
Randy C. Moore, 5-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Lockhart High School
Volleyball: at San Marcos, 5:30 and 6 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Homeschool Class: Trees, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Best Little Wine & Books
Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
