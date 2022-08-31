Local Entertainment lineup Share:







Wednesday, Aug. 31

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel and Kevin Garinger, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Load Off Fanny’s

KaraOHKI, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: Sub-Varsity Tournament at Austin McCallum, TBD

Old Pal

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Best Little Wine & Books

First Friday Pop-up with Pit Master Chuck of Barbs.b.q., also featuring Jill of Bogie & Squeaks Vintage, 6:30-9 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Tom Foolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Football: at Pflugerville Connally, 7:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Bat Walk, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Dave Scherr Trio, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Pocket Park

DJ Island Time (Will Rhodes), 7-10 p.m.

The PEARL

The Patrons, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Kreuz Market

Gus Clark, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: Sub-Varsity Tournament at Austin McCallum, TBD

Lockhart State Park

Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Old Pal

Richard Watson, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Kreuz Market

George Ensle, 12-3 p.m.

The PEARL

TBD, 3-5 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewery (Red Rock)

Randy C. Moore, 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: at San Marcos, 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Trees, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.