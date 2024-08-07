CCSO responds to animal attacks Share:







Caldwell County

Sheriff’s Office release regarding animals attacked on 8000 block of U.S. Highway 183 South

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is aware of several social media posts regarding the recent death of a livestock animal. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is sympathetic to the loss of the animal’s life caused by the dogs in this case.

The sheriff’s office has received multiple reports in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 183 South of dogs from a neighboring property getting into the complainant’s yard since the beginning of the year. Multiple citations have been issued to the dog owner in accordance with state laws and county ordinances. The sheriff’s office is working with the Caldwell County Districts Attorney’s Office and Caldwell County Precinct 1, Justice of the Peace’s Office, to explore all charges that could be filed on the complainant’s behalf. The dog owner has made all scheduled court dates and paid the citation fines to the Court in these previous cases.

CCSO has followed the laws of the State of Texas and has pursued this matter to the fullest extent possible, as the situation stands today between the neighbors in this case and will continue to follow state law in these kinds of situations to hopefully prevent more deaths of pets and livestock in our County.

Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 822.041, provides the definition of “Dangerous Dog” as: A dog that: makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on it own; or commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts case a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person.