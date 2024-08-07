Local animal ordinances reviewed Share:







LPR staff

A recent attack from dogs which reportedly killed and/or mauled several pets at a neighbor’s property in Caldwell County has received lots of attention via social media.

The woman claimed the attacks have been persistent for about two years. The neighbors’ multiple pit bulls, she said, killed her miniature horse and several chickens, as well as attacked a donkey, which left it injured.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the attacks in a press release (see Page 4).

The CCSO noted Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 822.013 — “Dogs or Coyotes that attack animals”: a) A dog or coyote that is attacking, is about to attack, or has recently attacked livestock, domestic animals, or fowls may be killed by:

* any person witnessing the attack; or

* the attacked animal’s owner or a person acting on behalf of the owner if the owner or person has knowledge of the attack.

A person who kills a dog or coyote as provided by this section is not liable for damages to the owner, keeper, or person in control of the dog or coyote.

A person who discovers on the person’s property a dog or coyote known or suspected of having killed livestock, domestic animals, or fowls, may detain or impound the dog or coyote and return it to its owner or deliver the dog or coyote to the local animal control uthority. The owner of the dog or coyote is liable for all costs incurred in the capture and care of the dog or coyote and all damage done by the dog or coyote.

The owner, keeper, or person in control of a dog or coyote that is known to have attacked livestock, domestic animals, or fowls, shall control the dog or coyote in a manner approved by the local animal control authority.

A person is not required to acquire a hunting license under Section 42.002, Parks and Wildlife Code, to kill a dog or coyote under this section.

Lockhart has its own City ordinances, such as animals running at large being prohibited.

Under the aforementioned ordinance, any animal found to be at large more than two times in a one-month period or more than three times in a six-month period shall be spayed or neutered prior to release to the owner. The owner shall be responsible for any and all fees associated with the spaying or neutering.

Texas State Law also denotes any impounded vicious or wild animal, unless there is reason to believe that it has an owner, may be immediately disposed of as may be deemed appropriate by the supervisor of animal control or his/her designee. Feral cats, dogs or other animals may be euthanatized at the discretion of the animal control officer.

Other Texas Law regarding animals include in addition to or in lieu of impounding an animal found at large, the animal control supervisor, his/her designee or a police officer may issue to the known owner of such animal a notice of ordinance violation. A person who is convicted of owning an animal at large shall pay a fine as listed in the penalty schedule of this chapter.

Also, it is unlawful for anyone to allow a wild or vicious animal to run within the city limits. Any vicious animal found running at large may be destroyed by any peace officer or animal control officer in the interest of public safety.

The owner or person having care, custody or control of a vicious animal must report the disposition and relocation of such animal to the supervisor of animal control, in writing, within 10 days after the expiration date for removal of such animal from the city. Each day thereafter if such information is not provided it shall constitute a separate offense.

The supervisor of animal control shall be authorized to obtain a search and seizure warrant if there is reason to believe that an animal ordered removed from the city for being vicious has not been so removed.