Lights, Camera, Action in Martindale









A week after filming for the Paramount+ television series 1923 filmed multiple scenes in Lockhart, the crew moved to Martindale for additional footage earlier this week. The series is a prequel to the hit series Yellowstone and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. This sign of Al’s Barber Shop hangs on the east side of Main Street in Martindale. Photo by Kyle Mooty