Caldwell Commissioners approve agreements for road bond projects

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners have given the green light to a series of professional services agreements, allowing engineering and consulting firms to begin design work on road, bridge and low water crossing improvements overwhelmingly approved by voters in last November’s bond election.

During their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 25, commissioners approved agreements with several firms assigned to specific projects across all four precincts. The county has published an interactive map for residents to view the locations and scopes of the upcoming improvements.

Among the approved agreements, LJA Engineering, Inc. will take on the City Line Road project in Precinct 1, a $2.6 million effort to upgrade a key transportation corridor. Rodriguez Transportation Group will lead the $3.13 million State Highway 20 realignment project, stretching from South Medina Street to South Commerce Street and North Hackberry Avenue, and serving as an alternate truck route from SH 80 to East Pierce Street in Precincts 1 and 2.

Doucet & Associates will design improvements along Bridle Path, from US 183 to FM 2984, in Precinct 2 at a cost of $1.68 million. Halff Associates will handle upgrades at Ivy Switch (CR 133) at McNeil Creek in Precinct 2, a $629,000 project aimed at improving safety near the crossing.

HDR Engineering secured agreements for two projects: schematic intersection realignments along SH 21 in Precinct 3, and the Luling Transportation Plan Update in Precinct 2. Combined, the work totals approximately $1.49 million. STV Incorporated will oversee the Rocky Road bridge replacement at Brushy Creek in Precinct 3, a project estimated at $984,000.

Bridge improvements continue with Garver, LLC, which will design the Southeast River Road bridge replacement over Morrison Creek in Precinct 3 for $687,000. Freeland Turk Engineering Group will manage the Northwest River Road project in Precinct 3 at a cost of $203,000. Kimley-Horn and Associates will work on the Old Lytton Springs Road (CR 183) at Dry Creek project in Precincts 3 and 4, allocated $680,000.

Rounding out the list, RS&H Inc. will take on multiple low water crossing projects totaling $1.31 million. These include CR 182 (Dry Creek) at Dry Creek as well as Lytton Lane (CR 174), Barth Road (CR 179), Homannville Trail (CR 179) and Dry Creek (CR 182) in Precincts 3 and 4. In addition to approving the professional services agreements, commissioners completed several other items of business:

The court voted to keep the countywide burn ban in place due to continuing dry conditions. Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Hector Rangel urged residents to secure tow chains while hauling trailers, noting that a recent 25-acre grass fire in Dale was sparked by chains dragging on pavement.

Commissioners also canvassed the results of the November 2025 election and approved the Caldwell County Appraisal Roll with tax amounts entered by the assessor. The 2025 Tax Roll totals approximately $28.3 million.

Will Conley and Nicole Stephens were reappointed to the 2026 CAMPO Technical Advisory Committee. The court also authorized submission of a grant application for the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) FY 2026–2027 Solid Waste Program grant. If awarded up to $40,000, the funds may support future solid waste and tire collection events.

Additionally, commissioners approved the final plat for Lantana Subdivision, Unit 1, a 138-lot development on roughly 33 acres off FM 2720. Action was tabled on a right-of-way license agreement that would allow the Centex Drainage District to construct an entrance monument and flagpoles in the county right-of-way on Lytton Lane for the Luna Rosa Subdivision.