Commissioners Court celebrates Black History Month with proclamation

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners packed a full agenda into their regular meeting on Feb. 12, recognizing Black History Month with three special proclamations and approving several grant applications aimed at supporting local first responders.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on honoring Black History Month and highlighting the contributions of Black leaders and residents in Caldwell County. Commissioners approved a proclamation encouraging residents to observe the month by participating in educational programs, community events, and acts of reflection and service. The proclamation calls on the community to celebrate African American history, honor its lasting impact, and promote unity, tolerance, and neighborly respect throughout the county.

The court also recognized the Caldwell County Progressive Club, founded in 1974 by Ammie Carter Jr., Hiawatha Franks Sr., Nathaniel “Bubba” Bennett Jr., and Homer Williams Sr. After identifying disparities in scholarship opportunities for African American students graduating from Lockhart High School, the four men organized the nonprofit to address the issue. Today, the Progressive Club continues that mission by awarding five scholarships each year to qualifying Lockhart High School graduates.

In addition, commissioners proclaimed a special day in honor of Vessie Davis Tutt as she celebrates her 100th birthday. Born in St. John Colony in 1926, Tutt is a direct descendant of Andrew and Laura Davis, among the original settlers of the community in 1870. The proclamation recognizes her as a respected example of resilience, perseverance, and inspiration within Caldwell County.

Commissioners also turned their attention to public safety, approving resolutions authorizing applications for three grants designed to ensure law enforcement and emergency personnel have the equipment they need to protect residents.

The county will apply to the Governor’s Public Safety Office for funding through the FY 2027 Body-Worn Camera Program. If awarded, the grant would be used to purchase new body-worn cameras and replace outdated equipment. Officials noted that body-worn cameras provide video and audio recordings of police interactions, offering objective evidence for investigations and court proceedings while improving report accuracy and promoting accountability.

The court also approved an application to the Public Safety Office for the FY 2027 Rifle-Resistant Body Armor Program. If funded, the county plans to purchase 52 rifle-resistant vests for law enforcement officers.

Additionally, commissioners authorized an application for funding through the HB 3000 Rural Ambulance Grant Service program on behalf of Caldwell County ESD #5. Grant proceeds could be used to purchase, modify, or refurbish ambulances serving rural areas of the county.

In other business, commissioners tabled a variance request on an 80.72-acre tract on FM 713 that had previously been denied an exemption due to development ordinance restrictions. They also approved an order designating an area as Caldwell County Reinvestment Zone #1 and authorized the publication of a Request for Bids for a bathroom remodel at a county office building that serves as headquarters for the Caldwell County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

The court’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 26.