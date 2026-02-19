Lady Bobcats shut out #18 Clemson Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Texas State Bobcats softball opened its 24-game homestand in dominant fashion Friday night, knocking off No. 18 Clemson, 4-0, at Bobcat Softball Stadium to begin the States Up Invitational.

The victory marks the program’s highest-ranked win since 2024 and improves Texas State to 4-2 on the season.

Behind a masterful performance in the circle from Maddy Azua and timely hitting from Kat Zarate, the Bobcats controlled the game from start to finish.

Azua delivered a complete-game shutout, striking out seven while scattering hits and working out of key jams to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard. She set the tone early with a three-up, three-down first inning and never wavered.

The Bobcats wasted little time providing run support. In the bottom of the first, Aiyana Coleman drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single, marking her eighth RBI of the season.

After a quiet second inning, Texas State broke things open in the third. Azua recorded three strikeouts in the top half, escaping a two-hit threat with a strikeout to end the frame. The offense responded immediately.

Keely Williams led off the bottom of the third with a double down the right-field line. Harley Vestal followed with a single to move Williams to third, and Coleman drew a walk to load the bases. Zarate then delivered the big blow, a two-RBI single to center field, stretching the Bobcats’ lead to 3-0.

Azua continued to command the game, adding another strikeout in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Zarate provided the final insurance run in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, her second RBI hit of the night, to push the lead to 4-0.

Azua recorded her final strikeout in the sixth inning and closed out the game in the seventh with three consecutive groundouts to seal the shutout victory.

Texas State will continue play in the States Up Invitational on Saturday, hosting Wichita State at 12:15 p.m. before facing BYU later in the day. The Wichita State matchup will be available on ESPN+.