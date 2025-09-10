Governor Abbott, THECB announce free College Application Week Share:







Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) announced today the launch of Free College Application Week, scheduled for October 13–19, 2025.

The statewide initiative, created under Senate Bill 2231 during the 89th Texas Legislative Session, requires all public colleges and universities in Texas to waive admission application fees for Texas residents applying to undergraduate programs through ApplyTexas.

“Texas prioritizes opportunities for students to pursue the best education they need to succeed in high demand, good-paying jobs after graduation,” said Governor Abbott. “During Free College Application Week, Texans can apply to their preferred colleges or universities without application fees. By supporting our students today, we are investing in a stronger Texas tomorrow.”

Free College Application Week is designed to remove financial barriers for students beginning their higher education journey. Starting this year, the initiative will be held annually during the second full week of October. Eligible participants include both first-time college students and transfer students applying for undergraduate admission.

“In addition to the cost savings, combined with other tools available to Texans for planning and achieving educational and career goals, Free Application Week removes a barrier so more students can take their first step toward higher education,” said THECB Commissioner Wynn Rosser.

The program builds on existing resources such as My Texas Future, ApplyTexas, and the Direct Admissions program. Together, these tools are designed to streamline the college application process and make higher education more accessible and affordable.

My Texas Future is a digital platform that helps students explore career paths, compare programs, and access financial aid resources. Users can create personalized accounts, complete career quizzes, and connect directly with advisors. ApplyTexas serves as the centralized online application system for Texas public institutions, while the Direct Admissions program provides students with a list of participating institutions where they qualify for admission based on academic performance, often as early as the end of their junior year in high school.

Through My Texas Future, students can compare career opportunities across Texas by demand, salary, education requirements, and related skills. The platform also allows prospective students to review credential programs by tuition costs, location, and average salary outcomes after graduation.

By expanding access to college and reducing application barriers, state leaders aim to increase educational attainment across Texas, ultimately supporting the state’s growing workforce needs.

Free College Application Week underscores Texas’ long-term commitment to providing pathways for residents to achieve their higher education and career goals.