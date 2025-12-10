Post Register

Tax Assessor introduces tools to shorten wait times 

On-site kiosk

Beginning next week, the Caldwell County tax office’s Lockhart location plans to roll out two new options for customers.

Visitors to the tax office will be able to virtually get in line via a new on-site kiosk or via an online scheduler that can be accessed from the tax office’s page on the county website. 

With the new system, check-in will be electronic, seating will be available, customers can receive text notifications, and appointments will now be offered.

