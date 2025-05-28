City to assume Visitor Center operation Share:







By Anthony Collins, LPR Editor

At the April 15 Lockhart City Council meeting, recommendations were handed down from the Hotel Occupancy Tax (H.O.T.) Fund Advisory Board as to how this year’s funds would be dispersed to various groups and organizations for their tourism-attracting efforts.

One entity receiving funding was the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce to be allocated for a new and improved Visitor’s Center. The requested amount from the Chamber was $130,000. The Board suggested they receive $50,000 leaving the Chamber to decide how they would proceed with the Visitor Center plans.

At that council meeting, Mayor Lew White suggested not funding the proposal that night, but instead host a special workshop to see what could be done to allow for more funds, hear additional plans, etc. regarding the new center.

Council members voted to fund the projects as is from the advisory boards recommendations.

A special meeting was called to discuss what options were available to move forward with the center, how it would be funded and who would be in charge of its operations.

On May 22, the Lockhart City Council held that special workshop to discuss the future of the Lockhart Visitor Center. The center is currently managed by the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, with Megan Carvajal at the helm.

During the meeting, Holly Malish, Director of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (EDC), presented two possible paths for the center going forward.

The first option would be to continue a shared funding approach, pulling from the Lockhart EDC, the City of Lockhart, and H.O.T. funds. The second option suggested the City take full responsibility of funding and operating the center.

While no official vote was taken, there was clear consensus among Mayor White and the council members; they believe the City should take the lead of the visitors center.

Now the City will collaborate with the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce to develop a transition plan, which will be presented to the council at a future meeting