Traffic signals and more discussed at City Council Meeting Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

From updates on traffic signals to the grand opening of new businesses, various topics were discussed at the City Council meeting that was held on May 20.

Traffic Signal Timing Changing at SH 130 & SH 142

If you drive through the intersection of SH 130 and West San Antonio Street (SH 142), expect a change in traffic signal timing starting the week of June 2. These signals have been active since 2023 and have already helped reduce crashes, according to SH130 Concessions. The upcoming adjustments aim to cut down on delays for drivers heading east and west on SH 142.

Message boards are already in place to give drivers a heads-up about the new timing.

City Approves Funding for Big Projects

Lockhart City Council gave the green light to move forward with up to $20 million in Certificates of Obligation (COs) to fund some much-needed capital projects. Here’s what’s in the pipeline:

•A new aquatics facility

•Renovation and purchase of an indoor recreation center

•Upgrades to City Hall

•Land for future police or fire facilities

•Improvements to local parks, including Lions Park

Aquatics Facility Design Contract Awarded

Big news for swimmers, City Council has selected Halff Associates, Inc. to handle the design and planning for the new aquatic facility at San Jacinto and Center St. This includes everything from construction docs to inspection plans. Utility Easement Acquisitions for Lockhart Square Project

City Council also authorized the acquisition of several utility easements, eight to be exact, as part of the Lockhart Square Utility Project. If needed, the city has also approved the use of eminent domain for five of those easements to keep the project moving forward.

Neighborhood Watch Program is Coming

The Lockhart Police Department is working to launch a city-wide Neighborhood Watch Program. It’s a great way for residents to help keep their neighborhoods safe and work directly with law enforcement. Want to get involved? A community meeting is set for June 18 at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for the official details.

Bilingual Pay Approved for First Responders

City Council has approved bilingual pay for police officers, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers. Eligible employees who pass a standardized language test will receive an extra $0.75 per hour.

Zoning Changes on the Table

A couple of zoning requests were up for discussion:

•A zoning change at 729 S. Colorado St. was approved, switching from residential to heavy commercial.

•Another request at 820 Fifth St. (from residential to light commercial) was also reviewed.

Airport Paving Project Wrapping Up

Work at Lockhart Municipal Airport is nearly done. The chip seal process is underway, and crews are also repaving and re-striping the taxiway and runway. Everything should be wrapped up by May 30, weather permitting.

Second Middle School in the Works

Plans are underway for a second Lockhart ISD middle school, with completion targeted for August 2027. The new campus will include:

• A courtyard, soccer/football field, and amphitheater

• 262,000 sq. ft. of space

• A two-story building with a cafeteria, library, labs, and indoor stage

It’ll open with about 900 students, with room for up to 1,200.

City & LISD Partner on New Aquatic Center

A new Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between the City and Lockhart ISD will provide 8.1 acres near Navarro Elementary for a future aquatic and recreation center. The agreement covers things like maintenance, operations, and shared programming for both residents and students. It’s already approved by LISD and heads to City Council on June 3.

Industrial Park Sees New Construction

Balcones Real Estate has broken ground at 130 Industrial Park (corner of Cahill & Dewitt). The 58,000 sq. ft. facility will house four units tailored for small to mid-size manufacturers. A “tilt-wall” event is coming in June, with the building expected to be done in about seven months.

Ziegenfelder Celebrated Grand Opening

Frozen treat fans, rejoice, Ziegenfelder officially opened its fourth plant in Lockhart on May 15 at 2707 Dewitt St. The plant already has 75 employees and plans to grow to 100. It’s expected to churn out 300 million frozen treats annually.

City Pool Opened May 24

Lockhart’s city pool opened its gates for the season on Saturday, May 24. Free swim days are planned for July 4.