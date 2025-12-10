News from around the State of Texas Share:







Supreme Court upholds state’s redrawn congressional map

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to reverse a lower court’s ruling and uphold the mid-decade redrawn congressional map for Texas sent candidates scrambling to file or opt to retire with the filing deadline on Monday, Dec. 8. The map is likely to give Republican candidates wins in up to five congressional districts previously held by Democrats.

The majority on the court agreed that the redistricting was done for partisan purposes, calling it “indisputable,” The Dallas Morning News reported. Those opposing it claim it was redrawn to dilute the voting power of the state’s minorities in Houston, Dallas and South Texas.

Six Texas GOP members of Congress are leaving

At least six Texas Republican members of Congress are retiring or seeking a higher office, the Houston Chronicle reported. The latest to announce his retirement is U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, one of President Trump’s most ardent backers in that chamber. His brother, Trevor, has announced he plans to run for that seat.

Others planning to leave when their term ends in 2027 include U.S. Reps. Jody Arrington, R-Plainview; Morgan Luttrell, R-Magnolia; Michael McCaul, R-Austin; Wesley Hunt, R-Houston, who is running for the U.S. Senate spot now held by John Cornyn; and Chip Roy, R-Hays County, who is running for Texas attorney general.

Republicans currently hold a 219-seat majority in the House, with Democrats holding 213 seats. There are three vacancies.

‘Bounty hunter’ law targets abortion pills

A new Texas law targeting women accessing abortion pills shipped from out of state allows private citizens to sue out-of-state abortion pill prescribers, manufacturers and distributors, the Houston Chronicle reported. Each violation could bring with it $100,000 in damages, similar to the enforcement mechanism used in 2021 to ban abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

The law targets groups that operate outside of Texas and ship abortion pills to people in the state, as well as doctors in states where abortion is still legal who write prescriptions to Texas women. They will now be open to civil liability claims if they “knowingly fail” to prevent their abortion drugs from reaching Texas.

The bill’s author, state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, said the goal of his bill was to protect mothers from the potential side effects of the pills. However, research shows that complications from abortion pills are rare. Their use is supported by major medical associations.

Texas first state to invest in crypto

After passage of a bill last regular session that gives the state comptroller authority to create a publicly funded cryptocurrency reserve, the state has purchased about $5 million of bitcoin, the Texas Standard reported. Backers say crypto has been surging in value for the past five years and the state should get involved, especially with the rapid growth of data mining centers in Texas.

Opponents say crypto is a risky asset with volatile swings.

The state has appropriated a total of $10 million that can be invested in crypto, which is a small fraction of the state’s general fund.

State’s ‘bathroom bill’ now in effect

Transgender people in Texas will no longer legally be allowed to use multi-stall restrooms that do not match their gender identity at birth, as a new law took effect Dec. 4, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The law applies to all public buildings, as well as public schools and universities.

The bathroom bill passed last September after a decade of failed attempts. When similar legislation was introduced previously, some members of the business community argued its passage would harm Texas’ ability to attract new business and jobs.

Rather than punishing individuals who use a bathroom not conforming to their birth gender, the law requires public agencies to take “every reasonable step” to ensure the law is being followed. Violations can be reported to the attorney general, who could file lawsuits and seek fines.

“The actual legislation doesn’t really tell folks what they should be doing as far as enforcement is concerned,” Brad Pritchett, CEO of Equality Texas, an LGBTQ advocacy non-profit, said. “What it does is it kind of creates a kind of threat to any municipality. At any time, someone could accuse them of being noncompliant with the law.”

The law does not apply to non-public spaces, including private universities or colleges.

Patrick proposes giving Texas newborns $1,000 each

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has proposed a state program to give every newborn baby in Texas $1,000 invested in the stock market, The Texas Tribune reported. He said the proposal would be a priority during the 2027 legislative session. It mirrors a federal plan created under Trump’s tax and spending bill.

The initiative, if passed by the Legislature, would cost the state around $400 million annually. The money could not be accessed until the child turns 18.

“If I see a great idea from the President that helps Texans, my first question is always, ‘why not do it in Texas, too?’” Patrick posted on social media. “This is a great way to return money back to families and to teach the value of savings and compound interest to young Texans.”

Some conservative groups are pushing back, saying it would increase state spending and the growth of government.

“Creating state-run wealth accounts for every newborn violates key liberty principles: It expands government rather than limiting it, replaces personal responsibility with state dependency and undermines free enterprise by turning the state into an investor,” the Texas Policy Research nonprofit posted on social media.

Texas hemp industry feeling effect of looming ban

A nationwide ban on THC, the psychoactive ingredient in some hemp products, is already affecting business owners selling products derived from hemp, according to the Chronicle. But the owners are hopeful they can convince Congress to overturn the ban before it takes effect next November.

A state ban was passed by the Legislature and vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott. However, by executive order, he has banned minors from buying such products. The hemp industry in Texas is worth anywhere from $5.5 billion to $10 billion, depending on how it is calculated. Approximately 8,000 retailers are scattered around the state.

“Everybody knows, as a standalone bill, this ban would not have passed, and that’s why I think everybody is pretty much of the mindset that this won’t hold,” said Lukas Gilkey, co-owner of a hemp product store who led a public lobbying campaign against the state ban.

The president of the Texas Hemp Growers Association said several members are considering pulling out of growing hemp amidst the uncertainty.

“You throw in all this regulatory uncertainty and the rules changing, it gets real tricky, real fast,” Kyle Bingham said. “I don’t think it makes sense for anyone to grow right now, any form of the plant.”

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.