By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council had a busy night this week, mixing a big round of applause for hometown champions with some big-ticket decisions about the city’s future.

Things kicked off on a high note as Mayor Lew White recognized the Lockhart Little League Senior Girls Softball Team for their incredible run to the Texas East State Championship. The Council Chambers lit up with applause as the players were praised for their hard work, talent, and determination.

After the cheers died down, Council moved on to city business, starting with locking in November 4, 2025, as the date for the next General Election. On the ballot: two Councilmembers At-Large, plus District 1 and District 2 representatives. Candidates can file from July 19 through August 18, with early voting set for October 20–31. Final polling details will come from the Caldwell County Commissioners’ Court.

In development news, Hillwood Communities got a 90-day extension to form the Lockhart Municipal Utility District, 889 acres between SH 130 and Dry Creek Road, with a possible expansion of 148.5 acres. The deal still depends on a Water reliability got a boost, too. Council approved temporary easements for the Carrizo Groundwater Supply Project TX-130 Expansion, which will bring 9,000 acre-feet of water a year to the region and add a second delivery point at the Cesar Chavez elevated storage tank.

Public transportation is getting an upgrade as well. The city will now contribute $40,000 a year to CARTS, adding a third CARTS Now vehicle to keep up with rising demand.

In one of the night’s biggest moves, Council approved $20 million in Certificates of Obligation for major projects, including a brand-new aquatic facility, the purchase and renovation of an indoor recreation center, upgrades to Lions Park and City Hall, and improvements to public safety facilities with land acquisition for the future. The City’s AA- bond rating means these projects will be financed at a lower interest rate, saving taxpayers money.

Budget talk was also on the agenda. The Lockhart Economic Development Corporation’s 2025–2026 budget was approved, and public hearings for the City’s budget will be held on August 19 and September 2 at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. Council also proposed a property tax rate of $0.5541 per $100 valuation, with a final vote scheduled for September 2.

Looking toward 2026, the Council is forming a citizen-led committee to plan Lockhart’s 250th Independence Day celebration. Expect events that harken back to the city’s 1976 bicentennial with dances, community gatherings, and historic tributes.

Other updates included the nomination of Jason De La Cruz to the Construction Board of Appeals, completion of design for the Mockingbird Signal Improvement Project (construction starts November 10 and should wrap up by March 9, 2026), and news that Austin Community College will start in-person plumbing and HVAC classes this fall at the Ford Building.

The meeting wrapped with a couple of community notes: Lockhart PD now has a 24/7 video-monitored “MeetUp Spot” for safe online purchase exchanges.