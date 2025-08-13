Community Calendar Share:







Golden Minds Network–Caregivers Support Group will meet on August 20 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the Dr. Eugene Clark Public Library, 3rd Floor.

Golden Age to host Health Fair

Golden Age Home announces their Annual Community Health Fair will be on Wednesday, September 10, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This year, the event will include a Blood Drive in partnership with We Are Blood—giving our community a chance to give back in more ways than one. Vendor Opportunities Available! If you’re interested in joining as a vendor, please contact: Julie Estrada, Director of Community Relations

marketing@goldenagehome.com or 512-546-3135. Vendor RSVP Deadline: August 30th, 2025

Save the Date: Annual Community Bingo!

Golden Age Home announces they will host their Annual Community Bingo on Friday, September 12, from 10- 11:30 AM. Everyone is invited to join them for a morning of fun, ex-citing prizes, and great company. Whether you’re a bingo pro or just here for the laughs, this is a can’t-miss event full of joy and connection.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.