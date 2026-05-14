Community Calendar

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Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County to host blood drive

Join the RNGCC on Saturday, May 16th from 9 am-1 pm at 200 S. Blanco St. in Lockhart to participate in their blood drive. Donate and receive a special t-shirt. Schedule at weareblood.org/donor with group code E266.

For more information email Ernestine at:

ernietc@rocketmail.com

Irving Club to Meet

The Irving Club will meet on May 19, 2026, at 12 pm noon. It is the last meeting of the year, the Annual Salad and Dessert Luncheon, with a theme of red, white & blue “Saluting the 250th Anniversary of America”

The Irving Club meets every third Tuesday from September through May and membership is $20. Regular Irving Club Meetings and Programs begin at 2:45 pm following a Social gathering with

refreshments from 2-2:30 pm.

The Friends of the Library hosting Book Sale

Friday, May 15 from 12-5pm, Saturday, May 16 from 9am- 2 pm with a close-out sale on Monday, May 18 from 9am-1:30pm in the historic Clark building of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 S. Main. All proceeds benefit the library and library programs. Call the library at 512-398-3223 for more information.

Caldwell County Retired Teachers’

Scholarship Luncheon

CCRTA will host their 2026 Scholarship Luncheon on Wednesday May 13 at Smitty’s Market. The luncheon will honor CCRTA scholarship recipients Mandi Sosa from Luling ISD and Marissa Sosa from Lockhart ISD.

Members and guests are asked to come at 11:30, order their lunch, and gather in the meeting room at Smitty’s. The luncheon meeting will begin at 12 noon. After the scholarship celebration, a short business meeting will be conducted and dessert will be served.

AirLIFE Texas to host EMS Week event

AirLIFE Texas invites all EMS and Fire Professionals for a fun afternoon of grilling and games. Free burgers, hot dogs, sides and drinks. Corn Hole, Yard Games, Giveaways and door prizes. Join them Wednesday, May 20, 2026 from 11am-3pm at the American Legion Post 41-Lockhart, 1501 N. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX

Live Oak Cemetery Association to Meet

There will be a Membership meeting of the Uhland Live Oak Cemetery Association on Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 11:00a to 1:00p in the Fellowship Hall of the Church of St. Michael, 80 S. Old Spanish Trail, Uhland, TX. Business Meeting followed by a meal. Please bring a salad/sandwiches, and/or a dessert.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Overeaters Anonymous meets

Meets at 9 a.m. every Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call or text Lynn, 512-740-8562.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.