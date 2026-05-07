William Carl (Bill) Bard Share:







William Carl (Bill) Bard passed away at his home in Dale, Texas on April 30, 2026 at the age of 81. Born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Carl and Clementine Bard, Bill grew up in Wheeling, Illinois and graduated from Prospect High School. He received his B.S. with majors in Chemistry and Physics from the University of Chicago in 1966. Asking for graduate school advice, the advisor replied succinctly, “Go to Texas, you’ll do good there.” So, Bill loaded up his VW and made his way to Austin, Texas. At University of Texas Austin, Bill earned MA Computer Science in 1969, followed by an MS Engineering in 1976.

Bill spent his career at UT Austin, starting as a teaching assistant in the chemistry department and then moving into computer systems at the UT Computation Center. He later served as Director of the UT System Office of Telecommunications, responsible for the UT system’s telecom network. His final and most enjoyable assignment was as Senior Lecturer in the UT Electrical Engineering Department where he received numerous Faculty of the Year awards. He retired in 2016.

Along the way, Bill completed 41 consecutive Austin American-Statesman Cap 10k races as well as numerous marathons, triathlons, handball competitions, and cycling events. Retirement didn’t slow Bill down. In 2017, he earned an Inert Gas Welding certificate from Austin Community College. Bill enjoyed flying his piper cub airplanes, building and welding projects, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers. In 2015, Bill opened his heart and married his true love, Alice. Living and loving the country life at their BarD ranch in Dale, Texas, he cherished her until the last moment.

Diagnosed with glioblastoma brain tumor in 2021, Bill battled the cancer with a brave determination and positive attitude. When the seizures disabled his right hand, he learned to write and keyboard with his left. He kept his mind active by learning various computer programs and he enjoyed lengthy conversations with family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Charleton (wife Evelyn) Bard and Kenneth (wife Betty Jo) Bard. He is survived by wife, Alice Bard, and daughter Kelly Grubbs, son-in-law Steve Grubbs, 4 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, as memorial to Bill’s love of dogs, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 12:30 – 3pm in the Texas Union Sinclair Room on the UT Campus.