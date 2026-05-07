The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive slate for May 9 Share:







TEXAS — Saturday, May 9th marks the 34th anniversary of the largest one-day food drive in the na-tion – the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive.

Letter Carriers are in the communities they serve every day and often come face to face with a sad reality for far too many, hunger.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, Letter Carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people who need our help.

Over the course of its more than 30-year history, the drive has collected well over 1.94 billion pounds of food, thanks to a Postal Service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The need is great, but you can help. Currently, more than 47 million Americans are unsure where their next meal will come from. More than 14 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. Nearly 7.4 million seniors over age 60 are food inse-cure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.

This food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive most of their donations dur-ing the winter holiday season. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Participating in this year’s Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive is simple. Just leave non-perishable food donations in a bag by your mailbox Saturday, May 9, 2026, and a Letter Carrier will do the rest. Please, with your help, Letter Carriers can continue our fight to Stamp Out Hunger na-tionwide.

*Customers are encouraged to verify food collections with their letter carrier or by entering de-livery ZIP Code at https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/branch-lookup for local NALC Branch coverage in their area. If the search tool does not return any results, contact the local Post Office or email communityserviceshq@nalc.org.