Dwight Richard Johnson

Dwight died, too soon, on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Houston, TX.

My son was born at 8:19 pm on December 14, 1972 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with four inches of ice and six inches of snow on the roads. Six weeks later we moved to Austin, Texas where he lived the rest of his 50 years.

Dwight is survived by his mother, Barbara Duke Johnson of Austin. He was predeceased by his grandparents Remus and Mayme Duke of Lockhart, Texas, Carl and Margaret Johnson of Mobile, Alabama and his dad, Joseph Johnson of Washington, DC.

Dwight graduated from Crockett High School and attended the University of Texas – Austin and Austin Community College.

Dwight loved live theater so it is appropriate that he died the same day that the last performance of Phantom of the Opera was performed on Broadway.

He is whole again.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.

Memorials in his memory may be sent to: Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin, Texas 78702.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrell Funeral Homes, Austin, Texas.