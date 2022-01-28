Joseph Neal Page Share:







Joseph Neal Page, 61, of Lockhart, Texas, formerly of Adair County, died January 21, 2022 at Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas

He was a member of Community Baptist Church in San Marcos, Texas and a Respiratory Therapist. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Page and his brother, Huston Ray Page.

Survivors include: His wife – Trena Butts Page of Lockhart, Texas, His mother – Jeanette Bennett Page of Columbia, Two daughters – Samantha White (Corey) of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and Shawnakae Lively of Texas, Two sisters – Connie Cheatham and Alice Turner (James) all of Columbia, Two grandchildren – Kyle White and Ashtin Lively and expecting Little Joseph White in June

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Columbia, Kentucky, with Bro. Bruce Coonce and Bro. Steve Martin officiating. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.