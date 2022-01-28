Gilbert Ray Woodworth Share:







Our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, Great-Uncle, and Great-Great-Uncle, Gilbert Ray Woodworth, 63, of Dale, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

He was born May 31, 1958 in Austin, Texas and lived around the Austin area his entire life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, horses, working with his hands, and watching Westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie Wade and Ruby Joyce Woodworth.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Ray Woodworth; brother Jackie Wayne Woodworth and wife Vickie; brother Roger Dale Woodworth; sister Wanda Joyce Carlisle-Selby and husband Kim; sister Nora Ilene Allen and husband Gary; uncle Jerry Woodworth and wife Judy; aunt Betty White; aunt Lana Kemker and husband Rick; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Pallbearers are Curtis Williams, William Woodworth, Danny Woodworth, Andrew Woodworth, Jim Woodworth, James (Bo) Woodworth, Joe Woodworth, and Roger Dale Woodworth.

Visitation is Saturday, January 29thfrom 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704.

Graveside service will be held Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at Upper Cedar Creek Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Texas.

The Family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas for their care, kindness, and encouragement.