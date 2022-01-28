Adrian Doris White Share:







June 11, 1924 – January 21, 2022

Adrian Doris White was born on June 11, 1924 to Milburn D. White and Eva M. (Rawlinson) White near Jeddo, Bastrop County, Texas. Adrian (Add) was born into a farming family, learning to work and contribute to the family needs at an early age. Adrian attended school at Delhi, Caldwell County, TX as a child, while the Great Depression raged, until about 1938 when he finished the eighth grade.

Add (Adrian) found whatever work he could get until, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) on June 11, 1941. He spoke, fondly, of his time working in western Colorado with the CCC. As WWII began, the CCC disbanded and Adrian returned to San Antonio, TX working diverse jobs including for the Katy Railroad. Add joined the Navy in 1942 and sailed the Pacific Ocean until November 1945 working as a Motor Machinist Mate on Subchaser SC761.

It was 1948 when Adrian met the love of his life in Ottie Mae Stanford. They were married July 14, 1950 in Bay City, Texas, a union lasting over 71 years. Most of the next 20 years was spent in Angleton as they raised a family of four children, became faithful charter members of Calvary Baptist Church, and made lifelong friends. Adrian came to know Christ as Lord and Savior in the early ‘60s and was faithful in his witness unto death. Adrian worked for Dow Chemical Co. until 1970.

In May 1970 the family moved to the McMahan community of Caldwell County. Adrian & Ottie bought and operated the old Curtis Jeffrey garage for 16 years while being immersed in the community and McMahan Baptist Church. Many more lifelong friends were made. Ottie & Adrian had one more life change to make, in 1982, partnering with their youngest son, Gary, to create A&G Bulldozing. In 1975 they moved to the Delhi community of Caldwell County and became active members of Delhi Baptist Church.

Adrian D. White passed into the arms of God, after a brief illness, on January 21, 2022 in Bastrop, TX.

Adrian is preceded in death by his parents, brothers David (Dee) Stanley, James L., & Roy D. White; sisters Lennie (White) McMullen/Baker, Martha Fay White, & Dorothy (Dot) Jean (White) Votaw; his wife, soulmate and the love of his life, Ottie Mae White, daughter Brenda White Gray & son-in-law Keith Woolley.

Adrian leaves, to cherish his memory, children Dwain White and wife Gail of Old Dime Box, Texas, Cindy Woolley of Delhi, Texas, & Gary White of Smithville, Texas. He leaves ten grandchildren; Jenna White Schmidt, Amanda White Brown, Nathan White, Lloyd Gray, Tina Gray Comey, Cade Moore, Luke Woolley, Randy White, Stacy White, and Dylan White. He also leaves 16 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, January 27 at 10 am. Interment was at Delhi Cemetery on Thursday at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delhi Baptist Church.