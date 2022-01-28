Christina Lynn (Cardwell) Cheatham Share:







Christina Lynn (Christy) Cardwell Cheatham, 46, passed away at her home on January 13, 2022. She was born in Austin on December 14, 1975 and lived her entire life in Lytton Springs, Texas. Christy was most at home on the back of a horse and she was able to experience her true passion of ranching on a daily basis. She was diligent in working the herd of registered Herefords on the family ranch, sharing that activity with her dad and husband.

Christy found the love of her life in John Cheatham. After several years together, they were married on August 28, 2021. They shared many mutual interests and enjoyed traveling together. Christy was enjoying the happiest time of her life with John, their combined family and their rural life.

The light of her life was her son, Colby. Christy’s greatest wish was that he be happy and do well in life. She focused on providing him the best home environment and all the love she could.

Christy graduated from Lockhart High School and attended Austin Community College. She was an administrative assistant with the Texas Department of State Health Services. While she enjoyed and appreciated her job, she was already looking forward to retirement when she could handle the ranching business full-time and spend more time working and traveling with John.

Christy is survived by her husband John Cheatham, her son Colby Reyna and stepchildren Jasmine and Wyatt Cheatham, her mother Myrtle Cardwell, her father and stepmother Thomas and Cindy Cardwell, her brother and sister-in-law William and Carley Cardwell and nieces McKinley and Harper Cardwell.

Visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Eeds Funeral Home in Lockhart. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 25 at the Lytton Springs Methodist Church in Lytton Springs.