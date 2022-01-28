Elizabeth Lisa Alvarado Share:







On January 14th, 2022 Elizabeth Lisa Alvarado was called home. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 10, 1975, in Austin, Texas, to parents Hiladago Alvarado Sr. and Bacilia Salas Alvarado.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Villarreal Sr., children, Tony and Priscilla Alvarado Sr., Juan Angel Macias, Gabrielle Lisa Villarreal, Nevaeh Nicole Villarreal, Joseph and Bree Villarreal Jr., and Christine Marie Villarreal. Grandchildren, Tony Alvarado Jr, Penelope Rose Alvarado, Josiah (Boo Boo) Anthony Villarreal, Julius Angel Macias, Devlyn Danielle Andrade, Abany Cash Andrade, Jordyn Mae Andrade, and Jaxon Xander Andrade. Siblings, Jr. Alvarado and wife Crystal, Christopher and Valerie Alvarado, Jesse Joe Sr. and Rosemary Ortiz. Numerous Uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces. Devoted friend to many.

She is preceded in death by her son Gabriel Villarreal.

She was fun, loving and outgoing who loved being with family first and foremost. She loved the outdoors, especially swimming and fishing. Always the life of the party, she would light up every room she entered. She had a sympathetic ear and a comforting soul that would allow complete strangers to share their life stories. She will truly be missed by all.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, at McCurdy Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. with Rosary prayer beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral mass service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28th, 2022, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church.