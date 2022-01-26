Domingo Zapata Sr. Share:







Domingo Zapata Sr., of Lockhart Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on February 7, 1937 to Tiburcio Sr and Paula (Rios) Zapata.

There will be a small service held for immediate family only on January 19, 2022 at DeLeon’s Funeral Home in Lockhart. The family is grateful for condolences, but declines any flowers or donations.

He is survived by his children, Domingo (Otilia) Zapata, Jr; Timoteo (Ofelia) Zapata; Adela(Peter) Aguilar; Carmen Westinhauser; Gloria Loredo; Felix Zapata; Angela (Lee) Zingg; Joe Zapata; Janie Christensen; Pete Castilleja, Ricky Castilleja and his two brothers: Tiburcio (Tanis) Zapata, Jr and Rosalio (Maggie) Zapata.

Domingo was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ernestina Reyna Zapata; his daughter, Eva Zapata; his brothers, Margarito and Antonio Zapata; and his sisters, Natividad Rodriguez, Elida Flores, Rosa Ruiz and Manuela Zapata.

May he rest in peace with our Lord.