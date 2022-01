Ernest R. Diaz Share:







Ernest R. Diaz, 92, beloved Father and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on January 17, 2022. He entered this world on February 26, 1929 in New York, NY, born to José Carlos Diaz and Eudelia Diaz. He is survived by his daughter Marie Fischer; daughter Eudelia Eliaine Trevino; daughter Yolanda Gregory; and son Ernest Diaz, Jr. Private visitation was held at DeLeon Funeral Home. No further services are scheduled.