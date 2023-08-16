Gregory Perez Share:







June 11, 1978 – August 11, 2023

Gregory Perez, 45, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. Services will take place on Tuesday, August 22 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, starting with a visitation at 9 a.m., followed by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.