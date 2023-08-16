Joshua David Rodgers Share:







Joshua David Rodgers went to meet Jesus face to face on Friday morning August 11 at 11:07 a.m. Joshua was a beloved son, brother, and friend to all he met. He was mischievous, strong-willed, loving, so kind, and he never met a stranger. He loved unconditionally. He had many passions in life. He loved movies and spending time on his computer. He also loved the therapeutic horseback riding provided by the Shepherd family. He won awards in various horseback riding events. His eyes sparkled when he talked about Disney World. He loved his vacations there, especially the time he tried out for American Idol. Joshua learned sign language before he learned to talk, and he became very good at it. He used this God given talent to bless others as he signed hymns in Church. He also signed Amazing Grace for his grandparents’ funerals. He was always up for a good board game, especially Sorry and Uno. He played these to the end, insisting on following the “Rodgers’ Rules.” While he loved all of these things, he especially loved his mother, his father, and sister Christi who surrounded him with love at his death.

Joshua David was born on October 2, 1983 in Shiner, Texas to Gary and Judy Rodgers and big sister Christi. The family moved to Lockhart when Joshua was eighteen months old and was lovingly welcomed by the members of First Lockhart Baptist Church where Gary was the pastor. Joshua liked to refer to himself as the Junior Pastor. He graduated from Lockhart High School in 2003.

He was preceded in death by Grandmother and Teague (Sue and Harrell Teague), Grandmommy and Poppy (Doris and Maurice Rodgers), and “adopted” grandparents, Lil and Paul Rice. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Judy Rodgers, his sister and her husband, Christi and Jason Martin, and their children, Greyson and Kyler Martin. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who adore him.

The family will greet friends for a time of visitation on Friday, August 18, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at First Lockhart Baptist Church. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 19, 2:00 p.m. at First Lockhart Baptist Church and will be officiated by Jerry Hays and Jeff Humphrey. Burial will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Thank you to all who responded to our request for scriptures to share with Josh throughout his illness. He was truly comforted by God’s Word. Especially dear to him were Psalm 23 and John 3:16.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His one and only son, that Whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

John 3:16

Services in care of McCurdy Funeral Home.