3/10/1977-8/7/2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Carlos “Pete”S Albarez of Lockhart Texas. Pete passed away at the age of 46 on August 7, 2023 at his home where he was surrounded by all his loved ones after a battle with Lung Cancer. Pete will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and his concerns for others. He was a loving person who love to fish and loved his family dearly. Pete’s beautiful small will light up every room. He would love to joke around to make you laugh he would always say,”Thats A Wrap!”. Pete is survived by his spouse, Christina Facundo and his daughter “BabyGirl” Joseline Martínez and Pete’s son, Marcus Williams. His father, Carlos, Alvarez, and his preceded by death in his mother, Maria Manzano. Brother David (Beatrice) Manzano, Sisters Enedina(Joe)Roland, Rita(Robert) Martínez, Maryann(Joey) Quinones and survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. Pete has departed this earthly life, but will not be forgotten. May your spirit live on Pete forever in our hearts and soul. Thank you for everyone for all your condolences, prayers, text, hugs, and all the love. Pete’s Celebration of Life will be with family and friends at a later and will be announced to everyone to come and celebrate with us.

……. That’s A Wrap Everyone!!!