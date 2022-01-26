Kenneth Ray Smith Share:







On the morning on Sunday, January 16th, 2022, Kenneth Ray Smith was called home to be with his Lord and Savior.

He is preceded in death by his parents James Charles Smith and Ople Ellen Smith, and his brother Louis Neal Smith.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Barker Smith; his sons, James Vernon Smith (partner Chantal), Micheal Ray Smith (wife Julianna), Chad Allen Smith (wife Andrea); three grandchildren, Jacqueline Fletcher (husband Ian), Hayden Micheal, Smith and Hannah Elizabeth Smith.

Kenneth worked for many years in and around Austin in the construction industry. He was greatly respected in his field, and he made many lifelong friends.

Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending as much time as possible with family and just being in the county.

Rest In Peace. We all Love you.