Wanda Griffin loved by many, was called home to be with our lord Jesus Christ August 28th, 2021.

Wanda was born November 2nd,1935 in Dallas Texas to Jimmy and Della Mae Davis. She was the second oldest of 8 children. She graduated from Palacios High School in 1952 and later studied at Dallas Baptist University. She married the love of her life, John Griffin, September 4th, 1995. Together they shared many happy years. She worked for Southwestern Bell/ AT&T for many years and after her time with them you would always find her doing some type of job keeping herself busy.

Wanda was a lady that loved the little things in life. She was involved in women’s ministries, the Red Hats society. She loved traveling, singing her favorite songs in the car with her grandkids, quilting, painting, and Dallas Cowboys football. Most of all she loved her family.

Wanda is survived by her husband John Griffin and his children; her son Michael Alves and wife Carolyn Alves, and daughter Meiki Irwin; daughters “from another mother”, as she would put it, Tammy West, Mary Cole, and husband John Cole and many that called her mom; several grandkids and great grandkids; siblings, Chuck Davis, Harold Davis and wife Valeria, Ray Davis and wife Mary, Bette Ward and husband Don, Carol Goertz, and husband Johnny and many nieces and nephews.

She preceded in death with her parents, sister Patsy, brother Jimmy Davis, granddaughter Jessica Clark and grandson Jesse Cole.

A memorial is to be scheduled for Wanda in Killeen, Texas at a later date. Services are under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com