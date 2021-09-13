Jesse Lee Lamb Share:







Jesse Lee Lamb of Houston, Texas passed in peace on Wednesday afternoon September 8th, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born in Lockhart, Texas on February 5th, 1936, to mother Della Barker Lamb and father Vance R. Lamb

Jesse spent his childhood in Lockhart where his love of sports grew. A true athlete at heart, Jesse excelled at everything he did, from football to basketball, track and field, baseball with the neighboring towns and tennis, self-taught and still very good

As a natural born leader that commanded the room, Jesse was a quick-witted, soft-spoken man of few words, but when he did speak, people listened. He believed in fulfilling commitments, seeing things through, and always giving 110 percent

Jesse was consistently very hardworking. He spent many of his years in retail, opening and managing many chain operations from Michaels to Dollar General and more. Even in his last days he held a full-time position, refusing to quit because retirement was boring

Known for this sweet tooth, Jesse loved a good bowl of ice cream and did not let anything sugared go to waste. He lived a full, joyous life where he was able to travel and explore. He could be described as a powerhouse of a man that made friends wherever he went. Jesse was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, and unique soul that will be missed

Jesse is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Dorothy and brother Vance. Jesse is survived by his loving wife Betty Jean James; his children Betsy Lamb Moore and her husband Randy Moore, Brenda Lamb Hebert and her husband Roger Hebert, Andre James, and Andrea James; his grandchildren Waylon Hebert, Matthew Hebert, Mark Hebert, Wendy Moore Davis, and Benjamin Moore; his great grandchildren Chance Hebert, Andrew Hebert, Genevieve Hebert, Prince Rankin, Lillyana Davis, Neziah Davis, Tirzah Davis, and Izzy Davis.

Services were held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Jesse was laid to rest in the Lockhart City Cemetery next to his parents and brother.