Albert Contreras, 74, of Lockhart, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 26th 2021. He was born on April 8th 1946 in San Marcos, Texas.

Albert was a loving husband, adored father, and cherished grandfather. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Throughout his life he enjoyed baseball, golfing, and cooking. He dreamed of owning his own business. With his determination, he became a successful businessman and owned several businesses over the years. His top priority was taking care of his family and spending time with them is what he cherished the most.

He is preceded in death by his mother Maria Garza. He is survived by his wife and friend, Dora Contreras; his two children, son, Gabriel (Jessica) Contreras, and daughter, Hillary (Hal) Purka; four grandchildren, Gabriel N. Contreras, Maria Contreras, Sophia Purka, and Jessi (Justin) Gillit; a great grandchild, Oliver Gillit.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with a recitation of the holy rosary at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31st at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.