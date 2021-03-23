Teddy Ray Foster Share:







Teddy Ray Foster, a loving husband, father and grandfather, of Lockhart, passed away suddenly doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. He was only 56 years old.

Teddy was born in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Connie McQuay Foster and the belated Billy Ray Foster on December 31, 1964. He was one of three children.

Teddy is preceded in death by his father, and sister, Julie Warhurst. There are many who will miss Teddy’s presence including but not limited to his wife, Rachel Minjares Foster; six children, Michael Caster (Fallon), Zachary Foster (Brittany), D.J. Ochoa, Jacqueline Hampton (Forrest), Tammy Aillon (Jonathon) and Jennifer Ochoa; eight grandchildren, Kara Castor, Willian Hampton, Greyson Foster-Hampton, Everlee Hampton, Amelie Prado, Sophia Aillon, Fallon Allion and Elora Aillon; one sister, Janet Lewis and numerous extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5-9 PM and a funeral service will begin at 10 AM Friday, March 26th, both at McCurdy Funeral Home.